WYOMISSING, Pa. — Shoppers decked out in Christmas colors packed the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing on Christmas Eve with bags in tow, carrying something for someone special.
"I'm looking for a small gift for my little brother. It was his birthday a couple days ago, and it's also Christmas tomorrow, so I want to get him a gift," said Marcos Baez of Reading.
For some, the move to shop just hours away from the big day was not by accident, but rather by design.
"Nothing in particular," said Joe Klatt of Hamburg. "Just doing the last-minute husband shopping that does it the day before Christmas all the time."
All the time, amid an ongoing uncertain time that, for a moment, reminded one man of a different time.
"It's still nice to see people out and walking around and going back to normal life, how it used to be," Klatt said.
Adult shoppers were hoping the perfect gift would speak to them, but the kids knew exactly what they wanted.
"The number one thing would probably be maybe a new iPad," said 9-year-old Lyra. "I think that might be the number one thing on my list."