WEST READING, Pa - Those in search of the perfect gift in West Reading encountered some rough weather Friday, as temperatures dropped, the wind picked up and flurries flew through the air.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross offered some advice during the storm.

“You may be experiencing what you think is rain but there could still be black ice or icy conditions in certain spots on the road so you really need to be careful, especially for rural areas going around corners,” said Peter Brown with the Red Cross.

“Just to keep it below the speed limit and just be really smart. It's better to get someplace 10 minutes late then not to get there at all."

Along with school closures, Berks County closed its offices at noon.