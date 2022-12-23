MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The clock is ticking for anyone who still has to pick up gifts or items for their Christmas feast.

Shoppers navigated the crowded aisles at Boscov's and filled the Fairgrounds Farmers Market in Muhlenberg Township, Friday.

Because despite the cold, Christmas is still coming, and so is the family.

Linda Mascheri of Reading is expecting a large crowd. "Families coming over tonight to celebrate Christmas, and since there's such a big family, I'm gonna get some fruit trays and some cheese trays," she said.

At Scrimager Family Meats at Fairgrounds Square Farmers Market, it's not just about the food. It's also about tradition.

"First of all, I do all the cooking," said Barry Bennett of Lauredale. "Second, of all my grandparents were Lithuanian, so I just bought some special Lithuanian sausage which I get every year in their honor."

According to one employee, the crowds are some of the biggest in recent memory.

"This has been probably the busiest since the pandemic, it's been really slow the last couple years afterwards," said Eddie Johnson of Dutch Made Bakery. "This is our first Christmas where we can say this is really overwhelming."

But, for the most part, shoppers seemed to enjoy the pre-Christmas company.

As the temps drop, many are ready to stay inside for the holiday weekend.