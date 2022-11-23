MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The countdown to Thanksgiving is coming to a close, and the late-rush for a few more items on the list is on. Catherine Rivera picked up a turkey at the Redner's in Muhlenberg Township on Wednesday. She said she is staying home with family this year.

"I started shopping like a week ago, so I have almost everything at home," said Rivera.

Jason Biondo is going to be visiting his mother.

"Some last-minute Cool Whips, some vanilla extract, some ring bologna," Biondo said.

According to a U.S. Farm Bureau survey, shoppers are paying 20% more for Thanksgiving dinner this year. There are several contributing factors, like inflation. Still, shoppers were certainly out in full force.

At the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market of Wyomissing, Deloris Grubb picked up pumpkin pie and lemon meringue.

"I just love them," she said. "Those are my favorites."

Jodi Carrigan traveled from Atlanta to visit family.

"It was fantastic," Carrigan said. "It was so busy and crowded, but it has such great food and great baked goods."

She picked up some baked goods, candy and sides all in the town where she grew up.

"It feels great," she said, "and there's nothing like home, you know."