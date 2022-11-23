MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The countdown to Thanksgiving is coming to a close, and the late-rush for a few more items on the list is on. Catherine Rivera picked up a turkey at the Redner's in Muhlenberg Township on Wednesday. She said she is staying home with family this year.

"I started shopping like a week ago, so I have almost everything at home," said Rivera.

Jason Biondo is going to be visiting his mother.

"Some last-minute Cool Whips, some vanilla extract, some ring bologna," Biondo said.

According to a U.S. Farm Bureau survey, shoppers are paying 20% more for Thanksgiving dinner this year. There are several contributing factors, like inflation. Still, shoppers were certainly out in full force.

Thanksgiving shopping at farmers market in Wyomissing

At the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market of Wyomissing, Deloris Grubb picked up pumpkin pie and lemon meringue.

"I just love them," she said. "Those are my favorites."

Jodi Carrigan traveled from Atlanta to visit family.

"It was fantastic," Carrigan said. "It was so busy and crowded, but it has such great food and great baked goods."

She picked up some baked goods, candy and sides all in the town where she grew up.

"It feels great," she said, "and there's nothing like home, you know."

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered.

Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day
Food-and-cooking

Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

If you have your butcher cut up the bird for you, ask for the neck, backbone, wing tips, and giblets, along with a few extra wings for making stock. Also, make sure to have an accurate meat thermometer to test the temperatures of the different pieces. I’ve also included the recipe for my favorite make-ahead turkey gravy.

JeanMarie Brownson: A bone-in, skin-on turkey breast yields plenty of meat for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner
Food-and-cooking

JeanMarie Brownson: A bone-in, skin-on turkey breast yields plenty of meat for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

The smoky-sweet red chile rub creates a beautiful delicious exterior on roasted or grilled turkey. Make a double batch of the rub; it tastes great on roasted vegetables such sliced delicata squash or cubed butternut or sweet potatoes.

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side
Food-and-cooking

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
  • 0

Sweet and sour in Italian cooking, or agrodolce, has roots that predate the Romans, but credit Sicily— and the North African influence on their cuisine — with keeping it alive.

How to Bake Sweet Potatoes, Two Ways
Food-and-cooking

How to Bake Sweet Potatoes, Two Ways

  • Madeline Buiano
  • Updated
  • 0

When you think about a baked potato, you likely envision a russet or Yukon Gold potato sliced open and piled high with sour cream, chives, bacon, cheese and more. But you can achieve a similar effect with a sweet potato.

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level
Food-and-cooking

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

  • Adam Dolge, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2.

Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table
Food-and-cooking

Slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table

  • JeanMarie Brownson
  • Updated
  • 0

The key to a successful Thanksgiving dinner: Plan ahead, then shop and spread the cooking over a couple of days. That way, you’ll have plenty of time and energy to spend at the table with your family and friends.

Kary Osmond: These vegan stuffed dates are perfect for the holidays
Food-and-cooking

Kary Osmond: These vegan stuffed dates are perfect for the holidays

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

 The dates are filled with plant-based bacon to give it that smoky, sweet flavor and stuffed with a rich and savory cashew cheese that you can whip up yourself.

The Kitchn: This garlic bread deserves a seat at the Thanksgiving table
Food-and-cooking

The Kitchn: This garlic bread deserves a seat at the Thanksgiving table

  • Meghan Splawn, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This last-minute addition to your table is perfect for those of us who don’t have the desire to make anything else from scratch. 

Seriously Simple: Autumnal figs in port wine can be eaten several ways
Food-and-cooking

Seriously Simple: Autumnal figs in port wine can be eaten several ways

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Enjoy this as a simple dessert with yogurt or ice cream, an add-in to an endive salad, or a side sauce to roast duck or chicken.

Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf
Food-and-cooking

Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Looks like we are in the season of pumpkin everything. This pumpkin cranberry loaf is a welcoming snack with a hot cup of tea or apple cider.

Seriously Simple: Pumpkin pie bars a smart solution for serving a Thanksgiving crowd
Food-and-cooking

Seriously Simple: Pumpkin pie bars a smart solution for serving a Thanksgiving crowd

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

You make the graham cracker nut crust and spread it on the bottom and sides of a sheet pan. The rich autumnal-spiced pumpkin custard is poured on top, and it is baked until just done. Best of all, you can make this a few days ahead of Thanksgiving and store it in the refrigerator covered.

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
Food-and-cooking

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

  • By KATIE WORKMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!

Scroll down for comments if available