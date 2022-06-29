Obit Medal of Honor Recipient

Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, then the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II, poses with fellow Marines at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial at Smothers Park on April 6, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Williams died Wednesday at 98.

 Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP

Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II died Wednesday. He was 98.

His heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the Battle of Iwo Jima made him a legend in West Virginia. 

His foundation confirmed the news of his death. 

Williams made a trip to Berks County for the World War II weekend back in 2017. While talking about the Medal of Honor, he told 69 News "President Truman was the individual who was president who put it around my neck. It completely changed my life." 

His foundation works to raise awareness and support for families who've lost loved ones fighting in the military.

The West Virginia native also visited the Fellowship Community in Whitehall, Lehigh County in 2018. He said he would wear his Medal of Honor to honor others.

"Two of the marines that were selected to protect me lost their lives," Williams said while speaking with a 69 News reporter in 2018. 

He told his story and even described the first time he tried to join the military but was rejected.

"I was a pretty well built boy, I had lots of muscle, I'd worked hard all my life, wasn't anything wrong with me but he said I was too short," said Williams.

The height restriction would later be reduced and Williams headed overseas.

Williams received the Medal of Honor at the age of 22. 

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Visitations will be conducted Saturday and before Sunday’s service in the nearby Capitol rotunda.

