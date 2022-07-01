WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Several fire departments responded to a blaze in rural Berks County late Thursday night.

Firefighters were called around 11:15 p.m. to a home on Woods Lane in Washington Township, said a spokesperson for the Eastern Berks Fire Department.

The Eastern Berks fire chief was the first on scene, and he found fire and heavy smoke in the home down a long driveway, authorities said.

Several tankers were called in, and the chief struck a second alarm to request additional manpower to the scene.

Washington Township Berks County house fire inside damage

The fire caused intense heat to be trapped in the house, officials said.

The home was heavily damaged inside.

Crews were on scene for more than two hours.

