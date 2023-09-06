READING, Pa. - A legacy being kept alive on the big screen.

Late Reading native and actor Michael Constantine and his iconic character from "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" is included prominently in the storyline for the latest installment of the popular film franchise.

“I'm so delighted that they are honoring him, but it's still sad for us,” said Patricia Gordon, sister of Michael Constantine. “He was such a spirited, witty, loving person."

According to Constantine's sister, he was initially asked by actress and screenwriter Nia Vardalos to be in the new film.

"Initially, he did accept, but as time went on, his medical condition was getting worse, so he declined it, because they were shooting the film in Greece, so that would have been very difficult for him to travel at that time,” said Gordon.

According to the Reading Film Office, which Constantine founded, it shows the power of filmmaking - as he'll be remembered just days after the second anniversary of his death.

"Having his memory and presence after he's gone, it's really powerful for people, and I'm excited about seeing the film, and I've heard so many good things about it,” said Cammie Harris, executive director of the Reading Film Office. "For me, just having the opportunity to follow in his footsteps, keeps his mission alive in making and growing the film community."

His surviving family members say they were invited to the premiere in L.A., but it was canceled due to the strike.

Regardless, and perhaps more fittingly, they'll be heading to a local theater to watch their late loved one's character still be part of the story in a major motion picture.

"I'm gonna take a box of Kleenex with me, that's for sure, but it's an honor to him,” said Gordon. “He's being remembered, the legacy.”