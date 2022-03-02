ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- It was another day in court for a Berks County woman who is accused of killing her children and staging the deaths to look like a murder-suicide.

Lisa Snyder faced prosecutors and a judge for a status hearing.

Authorities said Snyder killed her two children, 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley by hanging them in the basement of their Albany Township home in September of 2019.

They said Snyder blamed her son Conner, who she said was bullied in school and wanted to commit suicide, but did not want to die alone.

It is a claim investigators said there is no evidence of.

The judge asked the defense attorneys where they stood in terms of experts.

The courtroom discussed Snyder's alleged internet searches and what could be discussed in the pre-trial motion.

Snyder's attorney previously said he plans to present an insanity defense for Snyder. He said Snyder has a chronic history of mental disorders.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

At the end of Wednesday's hearing, another one was set for May 25th.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you