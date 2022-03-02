ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- It was another day in court for a Berks County woman who is accused of killing her children and staging the deaths to look like a murder-suicide.
Lisa Snyder faced prosecutors and a judge for a status hearing.
Authorities said Snyder killed her two children, 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley by hanging them in the basement of their Albany Township home in September of 2019.
They said Snyder blamed her son Conner, who she said was bullied in school and wanted to commit suicide, but did not want to die alone.
It is a claim investigators said there is no evidence of.
The judge asked the defense attorneys where they stood in terms of experts.
The courtroom discussed Snyder's alleged internet searches and what could be discussed in the pre-trial motion.
Snyder's attorney previously said he plans to present an insanity defense for Snyder. He said Snyder has a chronic history of mental disorders.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
At the end of Wednesday's hearing, another one was set for May 25th.