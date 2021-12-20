WYOMISSING, Pa. — It looks like the movies have found a way home, back to big-box office weekends, as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brings theaters an early Christmas gift.
"It's great to see such high demand for a movie," said Vicki Haller Graff, executive assistant at FOX Theaters.
The Spider-Man flick saw a meteoric opening weekend, earning the second-highest total for a debut at the movies ever, behind "Avengers: Infinity War."
"It shows us that people are craving a communal experience," said Graff. "They're craving being able to go out, get a meal, maybe a drink from the bar, relax in their recliner seats and just share an experience like Spider-Man on the big screen with other people."
Hollywood's big weekend comes despite a rising spread of COVID-19. Multiplexes like the FOX Berkshire in Wyomissing have had a rough go during the pandemic. It had to shut down in March 2020, and it didn't reopen until August 2020. This weekend brought its first major turnout since even before the pandemic.
"We blew 2019 out of the water this weekend, which is great for us," said Graff.
With families off for the holiday, theaters should see that wave of movie-goers reach for the popcorn.
"We're expecting strong attendance with 'Spider-Man' continuing and some other new movies opening," said Graff.
If you're heading to the movies, FOX Berkshire strongly encourages mask-wearing and buying your tickets ahead of time.