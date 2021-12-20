WYOMISSING, Pa. — It looks like the movies have found a way home, back to big-box office weekends, as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brings theaters an early Christmas gift.

"It's great to see such high demand for a movie," said Vicki Haller Graff, executive assistant at FOX Theaters.

The Spider-Man flick saw a meteoric opening weekend, earning the second-highest total for a debut at the movies ever, behind "Avengers: Infinity War."

"It shows us that people are craving a communal experience," said Graff. "They're craving being able to go out, get a meal, maybe a drink from the bar, relax in their recliner seats and just share an experience like Spider-Man on the big screen with other people."

Spider-Man poster outside FOX Theaters in Wyomissing

Hollywood's big weekend comes despite a rising spread of COVID-19. Multiplexes like the FOX Berkshire in Wyomissing have had a rough go during the pandemic. It had to shut down in March 2020, and it didn't reopen until August 2020. This weekend brought its first major turnout since even before the pandemic.

"We blew 2019 out of the water this weekend, which is great for us," said Graff.

With families off for the holiday, theaters should see that wave of movie-goers reach for the popcorn.

Empty theater at FOX Berkshire in Wyomissing

"We're expecting strong attendance with 'Spider-Man' continuing and some other new movies opening," said Graff.

If you're heading to the movies, FOX Berkshire strongly encourages mask-wearing and buying your tickets ahead of time.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.