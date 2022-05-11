A new Latin Fusion restaurant has opened in the building that formerly housed the popular Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring.
Origen Latin Fusion opened about two months ago in the building at 3998 Penn Ave.
While its menu is a fusion of Latin influences, its greatest concentration is Dominican, the heritage of owners Jannette Marmolejos and her sister Grace Diaz.
“It’s mainly to give people a chance to discover our food and accentuate our culture, which is a beautiful culture,” Marmolejos said.
She said she had no restaurant experience, but moved with her daughters, ages 13 and 16, from New York to Wyomissing four years ago to be near her mother in West Lawn and quickly saw the need for a Dominican eatery.
“There was no Dominican restaurant” west of Reading, and “no real Mexican food,” she said.
“There’s a large Dominican community in Reading, but they don’t get to experience our food. It’s so delicious.”
When owners of The Tomcat, which packed in hungry customers, announced in December 2019 that the restaurant was up for sale, Marmolejos said she also saw the opportunity.
She said she called her sister, who runs a Dominican fast-food restaurant in New York, and asked her to invest with her.
“Two years later, it has become a reality,” she said.
The restaurant has kept The Tomcat’s layout, but inside offers “a completely different experience,” Marmolejos said. They stripped the inside, added lighting, changed the texture of the walls and floors, and added more color and different decorations.
“We wanted to educate people about our food,” Marmolejos said. Because of the melting pot of Latin cultures in the area, she said, they incorporate other influences in the menu, but accentuate the Caribbean element of Dominican food.
Marmolejos said Origen Latin Fusion “wouldn’t be possible” without chef Victor Almanzar, whom she said came from New York to run the kitchen.
“When he first came to look at the place… I explained to him that this would be a work of art,” Marmolejos said. “And he had made it happen.”
Marmolejos said the restaurant’s signature dish is its mofongo- fried mashed into a ball and with a little garlic sauce and filled with a choice of pork belly, chicken or shrimp. The house mofongo, a chef special, is filled with pork belly, shrimp and Dominican sausage in a creamy pink sauce.
The menu also includes Spanish-style steak and onions, salmon and grilled chicken breast.
Origen also recently began serving breakfast, which was a huge part of The Tomcat’s appeal. The breakfast menu is small, but also offers fusion selection, including mashed plantains with fried cheese, fried salami and fried eggs, with pickles and onions on top.
Other breakfast items include eggs benedict, a spinach omelet and a Cuban sandwich that Marmolejos said they’ve gotten a lot of compliments on.
Origen Latin Fusion is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Tuesdays.