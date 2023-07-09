...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of east central Pennsylvania...including the
following county...Berks.
* WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several
hours for all the water from these storms to work through local
drainage systems in urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 702 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding on
Schaefer Road in Blandon, PA. Flooding is already occurring.
Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking
Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport,
Shoemakersville, and Lyons.
- This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 297.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 31.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&