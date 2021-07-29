A state lawmaker who represents part of Berks County is calling on President Joe Biden to terminate the contract for an immigration center in the county.
Rep. Manny Guzman wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said they should end the contract for the Berks Family Residential Center and do away with family detention once and for all.
He said detaining immigrants is inhumane and immoral.
Dozens of state and local officials signed his letter.
Earlier this year, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the families at the center.
There are plans to house adults there in the future.