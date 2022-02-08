HARRISBURG, Pa. - Big spending without a raise in taxes -- that is Governor Tom Wolf's final budget proposal in a nutshell.
"We're no longer digging out of a hole," Wolf said in his address Tuesday. "We're ready to build, and this year's budget does exactly that: making new investments that build a stronger and brighter future for Pennsylvania families."
Two Berks County state representatives are among the lawmakers tasked with looking at the proposal. Representative Mark Rozzi, a democrat, is glad to see the push for education funding. "We're actually talking about millions of dollars back to Berks County schools," said Rozzi, "more money for higher education; as you know, over the last 10 years we lost about 20 percent of our students in the state system. With this investment and some financial scholarships that can be awarded, we can start bringing more children back to our state system schools."
Republican Representative Mark Gillen thinks it's unwise to unload all of the state's savings.
"I appreciate the fact the Governor wants to increase education spending, I understand that, I've got three daughters in college," said Gillen (R-128th District). "But when we're talking about 16 percent increases, we're talking about budgets over 6 billion [over] what it was last year, the question of sustainability has to rise."
Governor Wolf is also calling on lawmakers to increase the minimum wage.
