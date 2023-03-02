READING, Pa. - A lawsuit filed against the City of Reading and Mayor Eddie Moran is settled.

As part of the agreement, the city has to pay the woman who filed the case against the Mayor and the law firm representing her.

The lawsuit began in late 2021 after a former solicitor for the city, Elizabeth Kraft, accused Mayor Moran of sexually harassing her.

According to a joint statement released by both parties, the original lawsuit was filed by Kraft in good faith, but she says during the course of the case, it became clear that she misunderstood the mayor's words and actions.

The original lawsuit claimed Moran made regular and repeated requests of a sexual nature to Kraft, allegedly calling her beautiful, requesting hugs, and inviting her to Puerto Rico with him.

Kraft claims she declined all of the advances, court documents show.

The original suit also alleged retaliation by Moran, that Kraft was ostracized after declining the supposed advances, resulting in her removal from the position.

The statement went on to say it's now clear that the claims would not succeed, and that's why Kraft has voluntarily withdrawn them.

The city and Moran, meantime, assert that their insurance carrier made a business decision and forced them to settle in order to save the city the cost of defense, despite the fact that the city and Moran wanted to "try the case and vindicate themselves."

Previously, Moran has denied the claims.

The new settlement states that the city must pay $124,000 split between Kraft and Weinstein Law Firm, LLC. Of that amount, $89,166.00 must be payable to Kraft, and $34,834.00 must be made payable to Weinstein Law Firm.

Court paperwork states the funds are coming from Reading's insurance carrier and not taxpayer dollars.

A spokesperson for the City of Reading says neither the city nor Moran have further comment at this time; meantime, as of Thursday evening, 69 News has not heard back from the Weinstein Law Firm.

Court documents state the mutual statement is to be the only one made by either party.