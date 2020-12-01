READING, Pa. - A Reading man who served more than two decades in jail for the murder of two cousins has been set free.
The charges against Roderick Johnson were dismissed Tuesday.
Johnson was convicted in the deaths of Damon Banks and Gregory Banks in 1997. The cousins were shot multiple times in Exeter Township in 1996.
Johnson's attorney said that Johnson was granted a new trial after a judge ruled there was prosecutorial misconduct during the original trials. Another judge later ruled that Johnson could not be retried for either murder because that would violate the federal double jeopardy law.
We're told the state Attorney General's office, which was going to prosecute the new trial, declined to appeal the ruling. We reached out for comment but have not heard back.