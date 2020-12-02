EXETER TWP., Pa. - The lawyer for a man convicted of killing two cousins in the 90's is speaking out after his client was freed from prison.
A judge dismissed all charges against Roderick Johnson Tuesday.
He spent more than two decades in jail for the murders of Damon and Gregory Banks in 1996.
His lawyer won an appeal for a new trial, and a judge later said that Johnson could not be retried as a result of prosecutorial misconduct.
Johnson's lawyer said the prosecutor at the time did not turn over all of the information he had on the case.
"The issue of whether or not the prosecuting attorney turns over every piece of evidence that may establish whether the defendant is innocent of his crimes has always been an ongoing battle," said Jay Nigrini, Roderick Johnson's attorney.
Johnson's lawyer said that Johnson has been adamant that he is innocent and had nothing to do with the cousins' murders.