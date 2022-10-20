READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown.

"Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

A years-long investigation of the Trinidad gang, dubbed "Operation Shattered," brought about a dozen guilty pleas and, most recently, a jury's guilty verdict for three members of the organization.

"In the case of U.S. vs. Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, all three defendants were found guilty on all counts," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com Thursday afternoon.

Those charges include murder, kidnapping, and drug distribution.

The feds said the gang's members were behind six killings in late 2017 and early 2018, including a quadruple homicide on South Third Street on Jan. 28, 2018. They also used a number of buildings, firearms and acts of violence to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

"These are three violent, dangerous men who terrorized the Reading area for years, trafficking deadly drugs and committing multiple murders," said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division. "The Trinidad organization's actions destroyed families and had a devastating effect on the community's public safety and quality of life."

One of the attorneys for Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad said in a statement: "We are disappointed with the verdict and will be filing an appeal at the appropriate time."

The response from the U.S. attorney?

"We will take the appeal as it comes," Romero said. "We haven't heard any word of that just yet, but we are happy to take it all the way up on appeal."

It's been years of what Berks County District Attorney John Adams described as mayhem, including the quadruple homicide that the police said was an effort by the gang to eliminate rival drug dealers.

"I thought it was most appropriate for this organization to be taken down as a whole, to have this case handled by the United States Attorney's Office," Adams said.

Authorities said they hope this is the final chapter of the gang's violent history.