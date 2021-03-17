NORTH CORNWALL TWP., Pa. — On St. Patrick's Day of all days, Romeo Canonigo, a lung cancer survivor, said he feels like he's found the pot of gold after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I was in tears, crying, that it's my lucky day today," said Canonigo. "More than the lottery. I'll be here for a while to visit my grandchildren."
In a pandemic world, things can change fast.
"Yesterday, the building behind me was completely empty," said Jamie Wolgemuth, Lebanon County's public information officer, "and now we have a vaccination center."
An example of the old adage, 'if you build it, they will come,' Lebanon County held a grand opening of its mass vaccination clinic.
The county partnered with vaccine provider CNS to open the clinic at an old Kmart on Route 72 in North Cornwall Township, just south of Lebanon. Officials said the appointment-only clinic will administer 3,000 Moderna shots this week to people in Pennsylvania's phase 1A.
"We were able to register these all in about 18 hours," said Wolgemuth. "All 3,000 went."
Officials said another 3,000 shots are on the way next week, and it's open to everybody in phase 1A, including people from Berks County. For many, a shot at hope.
"Now, I think I can make it hopefully this summer to see my grandkids," said Canonigo. "[I'm] so happy."
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled on the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services' website.