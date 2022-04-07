LEBANON CITY, Pa. -- More information has been released on the deadly shooting that killed a police officer in Lebanon County last week.
The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office released investigative findings in a release posted on Facebook Thursday. The investigation revealed the shooter, Travis Shaud, 34, had a history of mental health issues and had refused treatment. Family tried to intervene, but Shaud forcibly resisted all attempts, according to the release.
Lebanon police Lt. William Lebo and three other officers exchanged gunfire with Shaud after responding to a call at home in the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon City March 31.
Lebo was killed during the incident, despite the efforts of other responding officers' live-saving measures. Two other officers were injured and treated at the hospital and remain in stable condition, Shaud was also killed in the exchange of gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The release said a family member returned to his home that day on Forest Street after work and saw Shaud's vehicle parked at his house. When he approached the rear-door, he saw Shaud smashed a window and gained entry to his home. The family member then reported the break-in to law enforcement. Authorities created an entry plan once they arrived and met with the family member.
Lebo and other Officers approached the residence's rear door. Lieutenant Lebo carried a police shield, drew his firearm, and announced police presence. He asked Shaud to show himself and come to the rear door. Three Officers stood behind Lebo. Shaud initially approached police but concealed his hands. He refused all police commands to show his hands, grabbed a loaded handgun, and fired three rounds at police. His shots struck Lebo and Officer Derek Underkoffler. Neither man had the ability to defend himself or fire upon the suspect, the release said.
The Lebanon County District Attorney's office responded as the incident was on-going. The Lebanon County Detective Bureau entered the home and took over both the crime-scene and subsequent investigation. Shaud's assault struck three Officers in total; evidence gathered from the Forest Street home revealed the suspect fired at least seven bullets at police. A review of body-worn camera footage showed Shaud continued to shoot at the Officers even once initially wounded. McCarrick and Adams attempted to fend the suspect off and fired back.
Shaud continued his assault and fired additional shots at police. Officers took cover and fired in return. Officers McCarrick and Adams fired upon Shaud, prevailed, and neutralized the threat, the release said.
McCarrick immediately acted to save Underkoffler. He carried Underkoffler away from the suspect and requested a fifth Officer's assistance. Officer McCarrick secured the scene and treated Lebo. McCarrick remained with him until help arrived.
Once struck, Adams took cover. Though gravely injured, he radioed for help. Officer Adams stated multiple officers were shot and requested backup. Local police departments, Lebanon County Probation Officers, and the Sheriff's Department all responded. They entered the residence and attempted life-saving measures on Lieutenant Lebo until medics arrived. They treated Adams and Underkoffler.
Adams and Underkoffler were transported to the hospital. Both received emergency surgery. Officer Adams was discharged from the hospital and is focused on his recovery. Underkoffler remains hospitalized but in stable condition.
As a result, Shaud's autopsy revealed multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.
"The shooting on March 31st marks the first line-of-duty death within Lebanon County in over 100 years. Every day, we as a community expect our police officers to suit up, patrol our streets, and ensure our safety. We demand they protect and serve each of us. Each time an Officer responds to a call, each time an Officer approaches a scene, he or she takes the ultimate risk," Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. "When danger looms every day but fails to occur, it's easy to take safety and peace for granted. Behind every officer's badge stands a person. Our police officers are sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers. Every officer who patrols our streets is someone's entire world. In each moment of every day, police officers defend us from the always-lurking evil of this world. Lieutenant William Lebo ended his watch on March 31, 2022; he laid down his life for his brothers and for our community. He and his family paid the highest price, they made the ultimate sacrifice, to protect each of us.
Lebo is survived by his wife Lora, his mother Rina, and his daughter Corinne. Born in Italy, he and his family came to the United States when his father returned from military service. He became a police officer in Lebanon City and served honorably for forty years. After decades of service, Lieutenant Lebo was set to retire on May 1.
"This past weekend, Lora Lebo issued a statement. Lora's words conveyed a message of forgiveness and one of love. She asked we remember the man we lost, and not the evil which took his life. Lora showed herself to be a woman of the highest caliber. In the midst of her grief, at a time when she could be understandably angry, Lora chose love." Graf said. "Words cannot properly express the overwhelming sadness, shock, and loss which currently ripples through our community. We expect our police officers to still work every day and serve us. They do so now with heavy hearts. They miss their brother; they worry about those who responded yet felt helpless. They carry unnecessary but understandable guilt. Lora serves as the example we all need today. We as a community, all of our police officers, must somehow move forward."