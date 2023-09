BETHEL TWP., Pa - A Lebanon County man is facing multipe charges after a car chase with police ended with authorities finding him with nearly a pound of cocaine.

Pennsylvania State Police say Alex Santiago was speeding on I-78 in Berks County Wednesday afternoon.

When troopers attempted to pull Santiago over, he alleged sped away into Bethel Township, Lebanon County before troopers were able to stop the car.

During a search, police say they found 400 grams of cocaine on the shoulder of the road near the car.

Santiago is facing multiple charges.

He's in Berks County Jail unable to post $75,000 bail.