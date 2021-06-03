LEBANON, Pa. – There are many ways to give back to our veterans. Doctors at the Lebanon VA Medical Center do it every day. Now, they have one of the world's most advanced medical tools to help those who've served us.
"It's important for us to provide the best care for our veterans," said Dr. Bryan Pilkington, a general surgeon at the VA.
Next week, doctors will perform the hospital's first surgery on the DaVinci X-i surgical system.
They say the $2.3 million robotic tool is the most modern robotic surgical system on the planet and allows doctors to do things during surgery that they can't do with their hands.
It's also designed to make surgery minimally invasive, allowing patients to go home within a day or two after their operation rather having to stay in the hospital for a week.
"If you can do a major surgery and have the veteran home to his family in the safe confines within a day or two rather than stay for a week, where he used to have a 12-inch incision in his belly — that's a huge advantage," Pilkington said.
The robot, of course, does not have a mind of its own. There are delicate controls connected to surgeons like Pilkington. The mechanics of the device are similar to the natural movements of a surgeon's hands and wrists.
"This machine is amazing," said Dr. Thomas Clements, a urologist who will be performing the VA's first DaVinci surgery next Friday.
"We're going to be working on a kidney," Clements said. "We're able to do things we just can't do with our hands."
Doctors say it's the new standard of care for certain conditions — now available to local vets.
"Veterans have served our country," Clements said. "It's a great opportunity for us to serve them."