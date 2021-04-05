SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — All veterans, their spouse, their widow or widower, and their eligible caregivers can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Save Lives Act of 2021, the Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Monday.
"The Save Lives Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from VA from 9.5 million to more than 33 million," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. "Meeting the task of vaccinating this expanded population will be a tremendous undertaking for the VA and will require a significant increase in our allocation of vaccine supply, but I am confident that VA's workforce is up to the task."
Locally, appointments can be scheduled by calling 717-228-5965 or 717-272-6621, extension 5965. Registration can also be done online.
Shots are administered at the medical center's Building 24 in South Lebanon Township or at the closest VA community clinic that has the vaccine, including the Berks County clinic in Spring Township.
"I am proud of our team here at the medical center and our community clinics and their ability to safely provide one of the authorized vaccines for this expanded group of Veterans, spouses or caregivers of Veterans," said Robert W. Callahan Jr. the director and CEO of the Lebanon VAMC and its five community clinics.
The Save Lives Act defines a veteran as anyone who served in the U.S. military regardless of VA enrollment status, activation or discharge. An eligible caregiver includes a family member or friend who provides care to the veteran, helps the veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing and dressing, or assists the veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.