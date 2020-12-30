SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. - Older veterans who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be offered the opportunity to receive their first dose.
The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will begin scheduling appointments this week for veterans who are aged 75 and older as part of the CDC's phase 1b allocation.
"As we follow the guidelines established with the CDC and Veterans Health Administration for prioritizing supplies of the vaccine," said Dr. Stuart A. Roop, the Lebanon VA's chief of staff, "we are anxious to share this with veterans who are particularly susceptible to the devastating effects of COVID-19 because of their age or pre-existing health conditions."
All vets, regardless of their age or priority group, can indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine on the VA's Stay Informed webpage. The VA said its staff will then contact and schedule them based on priority and availability of the vaccine.
"As the vaccine supply increases, we'll begin distributing it to our five community clinics for scheduled appointments and move into phase 1c, which includes veterans 65-74 and veterans with high-risk medical conditions," Roop said.
The Lebanon VA is one of 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It began administering the vaccine to high-risk frontline staff and community living center patients on Dec. 21.
The Lebanon VA Medical Center serves nine Pennsylvania counties, including Berks. It has a clinic in Spring Township.