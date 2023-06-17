Before officials crown a new "Miss Pennsylvania," pageant organizers are honoring last year's winner who happens to be from Berks County.

Former 69 News intern Alyssa Bainbridge is giving up her title tomorrow.

The pageant held a gala for her tonight in York County.

She's from the Leesport area.

She says she's starting a nonprofit called "Tyler's Triumph" in honor of her brother who died of an opiate overdose.

Bainbridge also wants to pursue a career in broadcasting after she finishes her master's degree.

She says tomorrow she starts a new chapter.