LEESPORT, Pa.- Reports of a shooter actively firing in Leesport Tuesday afternoon drew a rapid response from Northern Berks Police and several other agencies.

"There was a shotgun that was discharged, there was a handgun that was discharged, and so we had a mess," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Adams said Howard Devlin may have been involved in a disturbance near the American House Bar.

Authorities say Devlin fired several shots from two different weapons, one of them that had been reported stolen, and pointed a gun at a person while trying to take their car.

The melee wrapped up near the Schuylkill Valley Community Library, where Devlin was arrested.

"Clearly he caused a massive disturbance and I am certain the individuals who were impacted by his behavior were very, very scared," said Adams.

Devlin had prior criminal convictions. He also had a PFA against him which prevented him from being allowed to have a gun, according to court paperwork.

"The only good thing that came out of this is that no one was hurt," said Adams. "We did have a police officer who was injured though during the apprehension of Mr. Devlin. We're hoping that he has a quick recovery."

The defendant is facing several charges including recklessly endangering the welfare of another person, receiving stolen property and a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Devlin is in Berks County Jail unable to post $250,000 bail.