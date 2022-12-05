LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15.

Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern.

"My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great reel while I was there. I got to go out with a reporter every day."

The now 23-year-old said becoming Miss Pennsylvania is an accomplishment more than a decade in the making.

"It is quite literally a dream come true," Bainbridge explained.

The crown has been calling Bainbridge since she was a little girl.

"I met Miss Pennsylvania when I was 9 years old at a local parade," she said, "and I decided that day that I wanted to be Miss Pennsylvania one day and go to Miss America."

Bainbridge's journey to Miss Pennsylvania hasn't come without challenges. Before earning the title, she tried three other times.

"Just that dream — I never lost it," she said. "Every time I didn't win the competition, I just had even more of a fire under me to come back and do it next year."

Personal loss has also motivated the Leesport native. Her social impact initiative is called: "Tyler's Triumph: The More Than Project."

"I chose that because I had two siblings growing up who lived with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses," she explained, "and I actually lost my older brother Tyler to an opioid overdose a few years ago as a result of addiction that stemmed from untreated bipolar disorder."

When she takes the stage later this month, Bainbridge said she will be surrounded by more than 40 family members, friends and mentors as she performs a lyrical dance in honor of her brother and others who have struggled.

"Making sure that people who might be struggling know that they are so much more than their mental illness, and that they matter," she said.

"I've had so many people — after giving speeches or being at appearances — come up to me and open up to me that they struggle as well, and say I gave them the courage to open up about that and to not be ashamed to talk about it," she added.

"Her advocacy made me feel more comfortable talking about my journey and my brother's journey," said Olyvia Bainbridge, Alysa's sister.

"It has been very therapeutic for our family to be able to channel that grief into her advocacy," said Michele Bainbridge, Alysa's mother.

The Miss America contestant is a graduate of St. Joseph's University, where she studied communications. She is currently working toward her master's degree at Cabrini University. Through competing in the Miss America competitions, she has won $40,000 in scholarships and nine crowns. She hopes to make it an even 10 as Miss America 2023.

"It's extremely exciting, overwhelming, chaotic, but we're just really, really proud," added Michele Bainbridge.

"If she comes back just Miss Pennsylvania and not Miss America, Pennsylvania still has six months with a great person," said Jeffrey Bainbridge, Alysa's father.

"I feel like my whole life has kind of been leading up to this, but at the same time, I remember it's such a blessing to be at Miss America, and so, I am going to take in every moment and try not to stress," the 23-year-old added.