CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Talks continue between Berks-based Tower Health and Canyon Atlantic Partners after Tower Health claimed the group failed to meet safety requirements in an attempted sale.
"I am certain that those at Canyon Atlantic will do everything they can to assess the circumstance of what exactly exists in these hospitals now whether they are warehouses or not whether there is something that can be rectified," an attorney for Canyon Atlantic said.
A judge issued an injunction Monday giving Canyon 90 days to evaluate assets and determine steps necessary for a sale of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals, both in Chester County. Even if they can reopen -- ongoing staffing issues will be a concern.
"Is it a challenge now that the staffs are scattered as they were entitled to do because they were not kept their jobs absolutely but they're not going to walk away from what they consider their obligation to this community," the attorney said.
Having two regional hospitals reopen is important, especially following recent issues with hospitals in Berks reaching capacity and having to redirect some patients to hospitals as far away as Carbon County.
"They are seeing the same problems overload over scheduling for all the basic services. Emergency rooms from time to time are backed up and it's just not good," said Dr. Bruce of the Chester County Medical Society.
An inspection is planned for next week to determine what types of medical equipment are still in house and available.
"January 31 is not that long ago and hopefully the hospital has not been stripped we just don't know the answer to that but we will know a lot more next week I assure you." Canyon's attorney said.