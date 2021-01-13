Cell phone videos continue to surface showing the protest-turned-riot at the Capitol last week, as the FBI continues to investigate.
"Cell phone video really is just seeing life through one person's eyes," said Joel Ready, an attorney at Cornerstone Law Firm LLC in Berks County. "It doesn't tell you the whole story and, so really, it's important to look at video and also to look at what the people there said."
The full scope and picture of what occurred is still being uncovered and understood. It's not just law enforcement reviewing video but also people's employers.
With Pennsylvania being an "at-will" employment state, this can present legal challenges.
"I think that an employer is absolutely privileged to terminate someone because of violence or criminal activity,” said Ready. “Setting that aside, terminating someone because they were at an event is going to lead to, I think, a frightening precedent."
Police departments across the country have also opened investigations into off-duty officers in attendance and or participating in the Capitol chaos.
"So it's one thing for them to tell police officers, 'You better not show up in uniform to a rally,' but it's gonna be really hard for them to take disciplinary action against officers who were at a law-abiding protest," said Ready.
According to Ready, government agents have freedom of speech but government entities can control your speech while you're on the clock.
He sees it as a delicate balance in uncharted territory — separating violent, potentially criminal activity and the First Amendment rights of Americans.
"That idea of freedom of speech is something that's even bigger than our Constitution and it's something that as a society we really need to cherish,” Ready said.