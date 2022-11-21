READING, Pa. – A new house is being built at Reading CollegeTowne, but the home — which Alvernia University engineering students are constructing — is not made out of wood or brick. Plastic Lego-like EverBlocks are being used to build the structure, and the giant pieces are also helping two area nonprofits.
"We decided we'd put something together that would be symbolic of what we want to accomplish," said Tim Daley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Berks County. "Children, to be excited about learning, need to have a stable environment."
Daley says the structure represents the future homes that Habitat for Humanity of Berks County hopes to build for families in need in Reading.
"Affordable housing for the low to moderate income family who want home ownership — that is a great need," explained Daley. "There are a lot of people in this community who want to put roots down, but because of the lack of home ownership ability, they're constantly finding themselves renting a place for a year and a half, moving."
Habitat and the Reading Science Center have partnered to sell the giant blocks being used to put the house together. Proceeds will be split between both organizations.
Habitat will use some of the money to finish its Buttonwood Gateway project and build new homes in the Douglass Street area of Reading. Staff with the Science Center say its proceeds will be used for programming and to start a new Bros in Stem program that mirrors its Sisters in Stem program, which currently serves girls in grades four through six within participating school districts in Berks County.
"We have a shared mission that is just executed differently. Our mission is to work with families and children that are underrepresented, marginalized," said Lisa Meredith-Unrath, executive director of the Reading Science Center.
Each block is being sold for $50. Individuals and/or companies can purchase one or many; organizers say they welcome whatever a person can afford.
The goal is for the engineering students to build a full home equipped with a roof, lawn and even furniture. It will ultimately be housed in the Science Center and continue to provide opportunities to children.
"May of 2023, that will be moving in as a permanent exhibit in the center," explained Meredith-Unrath. "We'll be able to do STEM and engineering programs with using the house as the background for that. Kids will get to play in it, experience it, replicate it with Legos."
So far, the two organizations have raised more than $25,000.
People can donate or sponsor a block by visiting the Habitat for Humanity website.