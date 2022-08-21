HAMBURG, Pa. -- A new exhibit is chugging through the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum in Hamburg.

The "Lego Train Days" display features the "Brick Reading Railroad."

It includes five running trains with a full five-car Reading Crusader train.

The large display is the work of a local high school senior.

"This is my brick railroad. It encompasses the Reading Railroad from the steam generation to the end of diesel with the Franklin Street Station and the Crusader, which is coming by. The Crusader is one of the main features of my layout," said Zachary Kauffman.

Also on display is a world class collection of trains produced by Lego through more than 80 years.

The exhibit can be visited on August 21, 27, and 28, 2022.