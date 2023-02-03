TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service.

Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jelly onto floor aisles of the Walmart on Jan. 14.

In a second incident on Jan. 20, he dumped bleach, pickles and hot sauce onto the floor aisles of the same store.

Both times, police said Repp had a 13-year-old juvenile with him.

Repp is being charged with misdemeanor Corruption of Minors, misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and summary criminal mischief.

He told police that he was dissatisfied with the customer service at a Lehigh Valley-area Walmart after he "waited in line too long," and decided to take out his frustrations at the Tilden Walmart.