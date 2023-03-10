ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Spring is in full bloom at the Allentown Fairground Agri-Plex Expo Center Friday morning. It is the first day of the Lehigh Valley garden show.

Blakely McHugh visited the center to check out what the event has to offer.

From live trees to beautiful flowers, there is plenty to look at at the flower and garden show, and there is definitely something there for everyone.

Local businesses have created some amazing sets for homeowners and gardeners to browse through and gain ideas for their own yards.

There were also young goats for visitors to stop by and pet and plenty of friendly faces.