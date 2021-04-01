READING, Pa. — Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach made a brief statement Thursday on the county's role in the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township.

The commissioners have been criticized for action they took at the end of February to send a letter of support to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a white paper proposal for the future use of the center, without disclosing any details.

Barnhardt voted against sending the letter, also without comment.

The residential center was one of three such facilities in the United States where ICE detained families with children who are seeking asylum.

At the end of February, it was announced that individuals were released from the facility.

The county continues to have a contract to lease the facility to the federal government.

Leinbach said Thursday that the content of the letter was very simple, in that it was a response to the federal government asking if the county was willing to continue the family center.

"Two of us responded that we were willing to continue to take families and that we would consider taking females," Leinbach.

He added that it also said the county would not consider taking male-only detainees.

"It is up to the feds to see what the next steps are," Leinbach said, "but I want to reiterate, in light of the disaster going on at the southern border, I am proud of the way our Berks County staff at the residential center have taken care of families for many years. These families, unlike people at the border, were kept together. We take care of them as human beings."

"It is clearly a travesty at the border," Leinbach said, "and maybe that's where people should be moving their attention."