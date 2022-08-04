READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday were criticized by Robeson Township resident Tom Herman for participating in a lawsuit with the state over the certification of undated ballots from the May 17 primary election.

Herman identified himself as an elected official with both the state and the county Democratic committees.

"I'm here to object to your participation in this frivolous lawsuit that the state had to give to Berks County," Herman said. "The May 17th Primary was done, and you certified it and you just said so. These results are a matter of record.

"The Pennsylvania Election Code provides for impermissible discrepancies and minor meaningless irregularities, such as a date on an envelope. You are risking conflict with the Pennsylvania Constitution and federal law. This election denier and ultra-MAGA political gamesmanship is an embarrassment, and you should be ashamed of yourselves. This is a waste of county resources and my tax dollars."

The issue arises from 507 Democratic mail-in ballots and 138 Republican mail-in ballots that were not certified because of the lack of a required date on the outer envelope.

Berks County, along with Lancaster and Fayette counties, are being sued by the state for refusing to certify undated mail-in ballots.

"The Third Circuit Court and the Commonwealth Court have already ruled on this issue," Herman added. "For you not to provide the Department of State their paperwork is pure political gamesmanship. It's time for you to stop wasting my tax dollars and county resources simply to promote your election denier or hidden agenda political crap. Holding up certification of my state Democratic committee election has no basis in law. You're affecting and hurting not only Democrats, but Republicans as well."

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach reminded Herman that the election was certified in early June.

"The only votes that have not been certified have been the 645 undated ballots in accordance with the law and in accordance with the current judicial decisions," Leinbach said.

Leinbach said he was recently in Harrisburg to testify before the Commonwealth Court on the issue.

"Jonathan Marks, the deputy secretary (of the elections and commissions) for the Commonwealth, testified that any communication from the Secretary of the Commonwealth to the counties is not a mandate; it is guidance only," Leinbach said. "They do not have the authority to force the counties to do something.

"The counties had to provide a segregated count unofficially of dated and undated ballots; Berks County did that. The current law says that all outside envelopes must be both signed and dated. The envelopes are very clear on the directions. The law tells us they must be signed, and the outside envelope signed and dated. The directions say it in both English and Spanish.

"The issue is really very simple, two of the three commissioners believe that the law matters and that the court action matters. The county has certified all of the dated ballots in accordance with law."

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners, had wanted the undated ballots to be counted and certified.