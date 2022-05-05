READING, Pa. – At both the Berks County Commissioners meeting and the elections board meeting on Thursday, Solicitor Cody L. Kauffman gave detailed explanations of how the two election drop boxes in the county are secured to ensure election integrity.
Kauffman was asked by the commissioners to give the details after saying they had received several calls about unsecured drop boxes.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach became agitated during the elections board meeting, saying he is fed up with misinformation on social media claiming the commissioners do not care about election integrity and that there are unsecured drop boxes throughout the county.
“Let me give a very clear warning,” Leinbach said. “If somebody thinks they can play a game and put out their own ballot box to try to make the county look bad, I believe that will be a criminal offense. We care about election security and that’s why we have refused to expand beyond these two locations in secured county buildings.”
The county has a drop box in the Berks County Services Center in Reading and another in the Ag Center in Bern Township, both of which are monitored by a deputy sheriff and are secured by double locking mechanisms, Kauffman explained.
Leinbach said the idea of ballot harvesting (where one individual places more than his own ballot in the box) is not possible at the county’s drop boxes, but is a very real concern for those using a U.S. postal service mail box to send mail-in ballots by mail.
“So, wake up people,” Leinbach said. “Stop getting caught up with one of the crazy accusations that are being put out there about Berks County, because we care about election integrity, and we care about election security.”
“We all are entitled to our opinions, but none of us are entitled to make up our own facts,” Leinbach continued. “And I am sick and tired of the damage that people are causing the election process by putting out things they know aren't true. I don't care if you're from the left, the right or somewhere in the middle. If you knowingly put information out there to fire up your base that you know is wrong, but you know it will zing the county commissioners or it may zing some legislators or some other people, stop making up stuff and stop fabricating.”
Leinbach said the public needs to understand that there are a minority of people who are just interested in stirring the pot to fire up certain political bases.
“And I've had it,” he said. “It needs to stop. You're putting your Republic at risk.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said voters should not fall for any scams regarding illegal drop boxes.
“If you happen to see a phantom box, I beg you not to put your ballot in there because they are not county boxes,” Barnhardt said. “Please don’t fall into that trap; it is someone pulling a scam and God only knows what they could be doing.”
The commissioners said if anyone sees a phantom drop box, they should photograph it and immediately contact the county.
Debbie Noel, a Robeson Township resident and representative of the Berks County Democratic Committee, raised an issue of absentee ballots being rejected based on signature compatibility.
Paige Riegner, director of election services, said election services is required by law to verify signatures on the mail-in and absentee ballots.
“Just to clarify, we aren't rejecting a person's application,” Riegner said. “We're asking for clarification of signatures. We have to send a denial, but when we are sending a denial out, we are also sending out a new application for a mail in ballot asking them to update their signature.”
“When you update your signature on your voter registration form and you send us at the same time a new application, we can verify that yes, this is your information and then the application is approved,” she added.
Riegner said if someone who has been denied a mail-in ballot because of a signature and is up against the May 10 deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot, they can come into election services in person to rectify the situation.