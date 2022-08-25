READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday responded to a public comment regarding electronic voting machines, saying the complaint really needs to go to the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Dwight Wegman, Lower Heidelberg Township, said there is a larger point to be made concerning the recent resignation of Paige Riegner as the county's elections director.

"While there were many details provided about what has gone wrong in recent elections, I believe there is a larger point to be made," Wegman said. "The electronic voting machines and poll books adopted by Berks County have introduced a level of technology and complexity that means many election functions have to be outsourced to private companies that have no connection or oversight by the county."

"Complexity in the machines also means that Berks County Elections Services and volunteers are powerless to fix problems as they occur, leading to frustration by election services employees, volunteers and voters," he continued. "The entire process undermines voter confidence in the integrity of the process. My recommendation is that the election process needs to be greatly simplified by eliminating the electronic voting machines and move to a paper ballot system."

Wegman said a simplified voting method would enable Berks election services employees to oversee the entire voting process.

Leinbach responded, saying that this is the number-one complaint he has been hearing and that commissioners in other counties are also hearing the same thing.

"To get rid of electronic voting machines, you are really coming to the wrong place," Leinbach said. "If that's what you want, you need to talk to the legislature."

Leinbach explained that the machines the county has today are a direct result of the Stein vs. the Commonwealth lawsuit that occurred after the 2016 presidential election.

"Jill Stein, a candidate for president for the Green Party, sued the commonwealth and dealt with two main areas," Leinbach explained. "One had to do with the lack of paper-verified ballots in the current voting system, and she challenged the accuracy of the audit. She won her case, and the ruling forced the commonwealth to implement new electronic voting machines that had a paper ballot for voter verification."

"That is why we have what we have, and I would remind people for 31 years, Berks County had machines with no paper backup," Leinbach added. "In fact, there was no backup other than the electronic data that was entered when somebody pushed the buttons on the face, and then on the lower right-hand side push the green button that said vote. I, myself, was always concerned when you went to a recount, that the recount was kind of a joke.

"If you don't want the system, then you need to talk to the legislature and the governor," he said, "because they're the ones that ultimately enacted the court order."