READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday criticized commenters who make false statements or accusations during the public comment period of the commissioners' weekly meetings.
"It is offensive when people continue to run out talking points that have no basis in the truth; it's very disturbing," Leinbach said. "If you can't document something, then don't say it. Comments on a week-to-week basis are clearly not based in fact."
Leinbach's criticism followed two public comments; one regarding the Berks County Residential Center and another on defunding the police.
Reading resident Celine Schrier called on the county to reallocate 43% of the county's budget, which she claimed is being used to fund the police.
"As the country and our county are once again reeling from more police violence, I wonder when Berks County will commit to reallocating funds currently funding the police back to the public," Schrier said. "Those are the public's tax dollars, and they would be put to better use by funding programs that serve the public and treat the root of problems, instead of over-policing our communities."
Both Leinbach and Commissioner Michael S. Rivera stressed that the county does not fund local police and does not have a county police department.
"Apart from the ridiculous nature of that whole concept [of defunding police], Berks County does not fund any local police departments," Leinbach said. "Those dollars you are looking at could be related to the jail, the sheriff's department or the district attorney's office. This idea that we can defund police and improve community health is ignorant. Law enforcement is what keeps our community safe. I am not defending bad cops, and they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but there is no money in our budget for local policing."
Wyomissing resident Tonya Wenger said she witnessed dehumanization and the effects of medical neglect of detainees at the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township, a facility leased by the federal government for the housing of families with children were detained while seeking asylum in the United States.
"The commissioners have repeatedly indicated that the conditions at the center are fine and that they are offended on behalf of the workers there after community members have spoken out about the conditions at the center," Wenger said. "Beside documented evidence of medical neglect and other mistreatment, multiple independent assessments of the center have verified that mistreated by ICE (U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) has occurred there. ICE is a dangerous and abusive agency and should not be detaining families or anyone. The center should be used for positive human services."
Leinbach told Wenger to stop repeating talking points from a particular group.
"I never said that our residential center is perfect," Leinbach said, "but I continue to reiterate that the way we treated families on a day-to-day basis has been good."
Rivera said he would rather see families in the BCRC, where they would be treated well.
"I can't see how we can continue to criticize how people were treated at the BCRC when we see what is currently happening at the border," Rivera said.
Although all families were released from the center in February, the county is currently waiting to hear from the federal government on whether the center will continue to be used to house families or female detainees.
Also Thursday, Christine M. Sadler, the county's solicitor, said she wanted to clarify frequent comments over the past few months concerning the spread of COVID-19 at the county jail in Bern Township.
Several commenters at past meetings have accused the county of continuing the spread of COVID-19 among the jail community by have offenders serving weekend sentences for minor offenses.
"Everyone that comes into the jail upon intake is given a rapid COVID test," Sadler said. "There have been no occurrences of offenders serving weekend sentences testing positive."
Sadler also explained that the Berks County court is required to impose minimal sentences for certain convicted individuals.
"The alternative is to require individuals to serve one continuous sentence of 30-days," she said. "Serving sentences on weekends allows them to continue employment during the week and maintain their ability to pay restitution or fines."
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt reported that there are currently four inmates and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The jail has a population of 725 inmates, with about 300 employees, Barnhardt said.