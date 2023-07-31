MT. PENN, Pa. - After major flooding hit parts of Berks County earlier this month, even kids stepped in to help the recovery.

A lemonade stand was held in Mount Penn on Sunday, raising money for victims to rebuild.

Massive flash flooding in the Antietam area has left homes devastated and the Middle Senior High School unusable.

"It's been stressful for a lot of people," said Jacob Degler.

Susan Arnold, mom of the girls running the stand, says it has been an emotional rollercoaster.

"It's just awful…we were just hoping to earn a little bit to help," she said.

And they're pitching in however they can.

"We just wanna be there to help," said Arnold. "Even if it's a simple lemonade stand, we'll do it."

That simple lemonade stand hit its $200 goal within an hour, something the kids running it say makes them feel good.

And it's not just lemonade. The stand sold cookies, bracelets and lollipops to help their community.

"I love this community, it's small and very tight knit. I'm happy to have the kids be a part of that too," said Arnold.