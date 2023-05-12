READING, Pa. - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading and Tower Health are partnering for a Take Pride in Your Health event for Pride month.

On June 2, Reading Hospital's Mobile Mammography Coach will make a stop at the LGBT Center at 640 Centre Avenue in Reading, in order to provide quick, convenient and life-saving mammograms to members of the community.

This event is open to all.

Outfitted with the latest technology, the coach uses a digital mammography screening tool that improves the accuracy of imaging, reducing unnecessary call backs visits and enables caregivers to detect more invasive cancers.

To schedule a screening, call 484.628.8611. Have your health insurance policy number and current physician information handy. Patients without insurance can contact Reading Hospital’s Patient Financial Counselors at 484.628.7400 for additional assistance.