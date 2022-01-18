food.jpg
MGN

READING, Pa. - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading will be handing out a hot meal to those in need.

The Center will be giving out a warm meal as part of its 'Warm Meal Wednesday' event. This even occurs every third Wednesday of the month.

This Wednesday's meal will feature chili and cornbread, according to the Center.

Meals will be served at its facility on 640 Centre Ave. in Reading from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the LGBT Center of Greater Reading at 484-513-3170 or visit their website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you