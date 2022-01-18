READING, Pa. - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading will be handing out a hot meal to those in need.
The Center will be giving out a warm meal as part of its 'Warm Meal Wednesday' event. This even occurs every third Wednesday of the month.
This Wednesday's meal will feature chili and cornbread, according to the Center.
Meals will be served at its facility on 640 Centre Ave. in Reading from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the LGBT Center of Greater Reading at 484-513-3170 or visit their website.