READING, Pa. - Pope Francis's endorsement of same-sex civil unions is being met with optimism among the LGBT community in Berks County.

"The announcement from Pope Francis is a progressive step forward for the Catholic Church, and one that will help heal those in our community who identify as Catholic," Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The pope revealed his endorsement in comments he made during the feature-length documentary "Francesco," which premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. The film, which features fresh interviews with the pope, delves into issues Francis cares about most, including the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality, and the people most affected by discrimination.

"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God," Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. "You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages, however, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope, and no pontiff before him had, either.

"We appreciate his evolving support of same-sex couples and the LGBTA+ community and we deeply appreciate his focus on family," Dech said. "That focus is exactly why our community will continue to seek out the same definition of family afforded to the rest of society, one centered in love and marriage recognized by law."

Catholic teaching holds that gay individuals must be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered." A 2003 document from the Vatican's doctrine office stated that the church's respect for gays "cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions."

Doing so, the Vatican reasoned, would not only condone "deviant behavior," but create an equivalence to marriage, which the church holds is an indissoluble union between man and woman.

That document was signed by the then-prefect of the office, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI and Francis' predecessor.