READING, Pa. – The LGBT Center of Greater Reading has several Pride month events coming up, said Aaron Rineer, the center's development coordinator.
Among them are a virtual discussion about gender identity on Thursday at 6 p.m., as well as the Rainbow Trail Day at Hawk Mountain this Sunday at 11 a.m.
"I think that Pride month is really important to celebrate because we are commemorating people standing up for themselves, the Stonewall riots, uprising," said Rineer.
Rineer said the LGBT Center just received word that it will be receiving a community project grant through the office of U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).
"This is going to allow us to expand programming that we already offer and expand our drop-in hours," he explained.
Amid Pride month celebrations, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading said all centers in the country are on heightened alert as they see an uptick in violence.
"We have seen some violence locally, as close as the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Center," Rineer said.
Meanwhile, Pride month celebrations continue across the country. It is a month Rineer said he is hoping will lead to a year-round celebration.
"I do also think that through all of the events that we do in June, people can see that we're here, all of the things that we offer year round," he said.