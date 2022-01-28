Oley.jpg

READING, Pa. - A Berks organization is speaking out after two Oley Valley School Board members made homophobic, transphobic and discriminatory comments at a Jan. 10 school board meeting.

The LGBT Center of Reading said Friday it's "deeply troubled" by comments made by two Oley Valley School Board members earlier this month.

The center released a statement Friday regarding a board meeting from earlier this month.

Two Oley School Board members allegedly made transphobic comments regarding student athletics during a meeting held Jan. 10.

The center is asking that the school board think about how its conversations impact their students and families.

"Our communities expect, and our children require that every school be a safe and nurturing space where every child can receive an equitable and meaningful education. School board members and administration are entrusted by the community with consistently upholding and supporting this nonnegotiable duty for all children, particularly those in vulnerable populations," the organization said.

The center is also offering to work with the Oley school board.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you