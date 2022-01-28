READING, Pa. - A Berks organization is speaking out after two Oley Valley School Board members made homophobic, transphobic and discriminatory comments at a Jan. 10 school board meeting.
The LGBT Center of Reading said Friday it's "deeply troubled" by comments made by two Oley Valley School Board members earlier this month.
The center released a statement Friday regarding a board meeting from earlier this month.
Two Oley School Board members allegedly made transphobic comments regarding student athletics during a meeting held Jan. 10.
The center is asking that the school board think about how its conversations impact their students and families.
"Our communities expect, and our children require that every school be a safe and nurturing space where every child can receive an equitable and meaningful education. School board members and administration are entrusted by the community with consistently upholding and supporting this nonnegotiable duty for all children, particularly those in vulnerable populations," the organization said.
The center is also offering to work with the Oley school board.