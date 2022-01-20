READING, Pa. – The LGBT Center of Greater Reading held its first 'Warm Meal Wednesday.'
Executive Director Michelle Dech said the center made about 150 dinners that were for anyone in need of a warm meal.
The center also packed up some chili and cornbread to take out into the community.
Dech said there were 70 people waiting for the delivery in just one location.
She says everyone has a role to play in combating food insecurity in the city.
"We're playing our small role here, our small part, in hopefully providing a warm meal out there for someone who needs it," Dech said.
The center will be holding the events on the third Wednesday of each month.
If you'd like to help, contact the LGBT Center of Greater Reading by either calling 484-513-3170 or by visiting the center at 640 Centre Ave.