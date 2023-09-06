READING, Pa - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is making final preparations for its 2023 community health fair.

The fair takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at the center, located at 640 Centre Avenue.

The Drexel University College of Medicine Health Outreach Project at the LGBT Center of Greater Reading is inviting the community to come out and learn more about their health and what local resources may be available to them.

The event is free to the public.