READING, Pa. | The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced the addition of two new satellite locations in Pottstown and Columbia, expanding the Center’s footprint into Montgomery and Lancaster Counties and their ability to provide services.
“The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in both Montgomery and Lancaster Counties, just as in Berks County,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. “We are proud to partner with these two organizations to help them expand further into their own service areas, and we are excited for the opportunities this will bring to all of us as an integrated network of LGBT community representatives.”
The new location in Pottstown is The LGBT Center of Greater Reading at Family by Choice (First Baptist Church), Pottstown, located at 301 King Street, Pottstown, Pa.
Following the partnership, the Columbia location will be known as the Rivertown Pride Center, affiliate of The LGBT Center of Greater Reading, officials say.
“FBC is excited to welcome and partner with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading as we expand our service to the Pottstown community in all its diversity,” said the Rev. Dr. Marcia Bailey of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading at FBC.
“The Rivertown Pride Center team is very excited about our affiliation with The LGBT Center of Greater Reading,” said Mark Harris, director of the Rivertown Pride Center. “Being part of their family will give us access to many resources, perhaps the greatest of them being the knowledge and experience of a successful Center with a solid history of success.”
These new locations support the LGBT Center’s mission to provide services, advocacy, and support to the LGBTQ+ community, officials say.
The Center provides support groups, free mental health counseling, life skills programming, monthly community meals, health initiatives, and food pantry services. They partner and collaborate with over 200 additional local social services, public health, family, and other organizations to provide comprehensive support to members of Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ+ community.
An annual calendar of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading’s currently scheduled flagship events is available online. Those in need of support or information can contact the Center at (484) 513-3170 or visit their website.