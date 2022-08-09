READING, Pa. - "It's rapidly spreading and it's going to affect everybody," says Michelle Dech, the Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. "It's a human virus."

With a growing number of cases in the United States and even in Pennsylvania, folks are becoming increasingly concerned with monkeypox.

The virus can cause infected people to have a rash on various body parts and potentially develop some flu-like symptoms.

"We were contacted by the Department of Health as were other LGBT centers across the nation to really provide some education to the public," says Dech.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading says there's a stigma surrounding monkeypox right now, similar to what it was like in the 80's and 90's with HIV and AIDS.

"Adding this stigmatization makes people think that gay men are the only ones that get this," says Aaron Rineer, Development Coordinator for the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. "So other people don't get the vaccine or don't say anything when they see a rash."

The organization is working with partners to get information and resources out to the public.

The LGBT Center in Reading and PA Dept. of Health will be hosting an educational webinar on monkeypox on August 11 at 6 p.m. You need to register to attend.

They will be joined by an epidemiologist from the state Department of Health to help answer questions.

"It's important that we get the information out and share the education that we have on it and promote safe practices," says Dech.

"This is not just one group of people, this is open to anyone," says Rineer.