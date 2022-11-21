READING, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is preparing to honor the lives of a Berks County native and the others lost in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend.

The center announced Monday that it will hold a candlelight vigil next Tuesday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:45 p.m. in its parking lot at 640 Centre Ave. The vigil will include a short walk around Centre Park, followed by remarks from community leaders and legislators.

"The LGBT community continues to be a target of bigotry, discrimination, hatred, and violence," Michelle Dech, the LGBT Center's executive director, said in a news release. "We recognize that Saturday night's horror was not an isolated incident, but an alarming pattern of growing anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric. Hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity remain a frequent nightmare."

Dech said bipartisan legislation must be enacted to address violent hate crimes that have long plagued the LGBT community.

"While we had made some small advances, thoughts, and prayers are no longer enough," Dech said. "We need to turn anger into action. We should not have to create safe spaces for the LGBT community. All spaces should be safe spaces."

Derrick Rump, a bartender at the Q Club in Colorado Springs, was among five people who died when a gunman opened fire inside the club Saturday night, authorities said.

Rump was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School.