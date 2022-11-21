READING, Pa. — The
LGBT Center of Greater Reading is preparing to honor the lives of a Berks County native and the others lost in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend.
The center announced Monday that it will hold a candlelight vigil next Tuesday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:45 p.m. in its parking lot at 640 Centre Ave. The vigil will include a short walk around Centre Park, followed by remarks from community leaders and legislators.
"The LGBT community continues to be a target of bigotry, discrimination, hatred, and violence," Michelle Dech, the LGBT Center's executive director, said in a news release. "We recognize that Saturday night's horror was not an isolated incident, but an alarming pattern of growing anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric. Hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity remain a frequent nightmare."
Dech said bipartisan legislation must be enacted to address violent hate crimes that have long plagued the LGBT community.
"While we had made some small advances, thoughts, and prayers are no longer enough," Dech said. "We need to turn anger into action. We should not have to create safe spaces for the LGBT community. All spaces should be safe spaces."
"He made a difference in so many people's lives."
Derrick Rump, a bartender at the Q Club in Colorado Springs, was among five people who died when a gunman opened fire inside the club Saturday night, authorities said.
Rump was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School.
Photos: Scenes of mourning after Colorado Springs shooting
Leia-jhene Seals, left, hugs Carter Rodriguez outside All Souls Unitarian Church before a vigil for the victims of an overnight fatal shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
R.J. Lewis, center, attends a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church with others, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a fatal shooting at gay nightclub Club Q late the night before. Lewis was at Club Q when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub killing several people and injuring multiple others. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Tyrice Kelley, center right, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a service held at All Souls Unitarian Church following an overnight fatal shooting at the gay nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)
Parker Seibold
Tyler Johnston, right, comforts his friend Joshua Thurman at a makeshift memorial near Club Q, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Thurman was inside the gay nightclub when a gunman opened fire the night before, killing several people and injuring multiple others before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
Helen H. Richardson
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis at a vigil for the victims of the Saturday night Club Q shooting at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seals was performing when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub, killing at least several people and injuring multiple others. Lewis was also at the nightclub. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Tyler Johnston, left, his fiance Keenan Mestas-Holmes, center, and their friend Atlas Pretzeus hug one another while paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The trio have close friends that were involved in the shooting. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
Helen H. Richardson
Flowers lay at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Catherine Wiggs grieves near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing at least five people and leaving multiple others injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Tim Bates, Erric Ramirez, Malissa Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, and Fred Ramirez deliver flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub, Club Q, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Michael Robert Travis performs taps while his husband, Michael Travis, films on his phone near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub, Club Q, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Kristen Morris and her son, Kai Morris, 6, walk away from a memorial Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night. Morris wanted to share kindness and she and her two sons placed painted crosses on the memorial. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Nelly Brusnell signs a cross on the chest of Ivanna Brusnell after placing flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a fatal shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub, Club Q, killing several people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Crystal and Ella Mondragon place flowers at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP PhotoGeneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Fred Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, Tim Bates, and Malissa Ramirez grieve near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Sophie Kamerrer, left, and Torrey Lovett embrace while visiting a makeshift memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
R.J. Lewis sobs in the pews of All Souls Unitarian Church at the start of a service held for people to mourn following a fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Lewis was at the club when the shooting occurred Saturday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)
Parker Seibold
People gather around a memorial Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Flowers and messages cover a memorial Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Sister Unity lights candles at a memorial for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
A memorial sprang up for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Musician Ryan Cassata sings for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
British intersex activist, comedian Seven Graham hugs his Beagle service dog, "Scotty," as they attend a memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Sister Unity, left, and Dan Mryglot light up candles at a memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
People light up candles at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
What others are reading...