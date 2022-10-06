READING, Pa. – The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is hoping to fill FirstEnergy Stadium over the weekend for its annual "Out in the Park" event.
"FirstEnergy Stadium has been very supportive, not only of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading but the LGBTQ+ in the greater Reading area, period," said Aaron Rineer, the center's development director.
On Saturday, more than 100 vendors will pack the ballpark for a day of educational sessions, live entertainment and food.
"Nonprofits, artisanal, advocates," Rineer said. "They will have the stadium refreshments and food."
Rineer says throwing the festival in October is special because it's LGBTQ+ history month.
"When LGBT individuals were advocating for us before we had rights, something like this never would have been able to happen," he said.
He added that last year's event fell on a rainy day, so with a sunny forecast and the stadium venue this year, he's hoping the event will be a home run in the community.
"We're excited for this partnership and where it's going to take us in the future," Rineer said.
Out in the Park runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $5. There will also be free flu shots, COVID-19 boosters and HIV screenings.